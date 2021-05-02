Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

