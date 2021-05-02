H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.26

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.26 and last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 381540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.31.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at C$116,200. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last 90 days.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

