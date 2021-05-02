HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec lowered HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,080,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

