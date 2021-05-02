HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

