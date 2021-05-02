Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 102,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Huize has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.49 million and a P/E ratio of 690.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

