Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN opened at $28.67 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.