Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 51.5% in April

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,730,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 15,000,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,083. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

