HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 60% Higher Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 60% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $202,839.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00072354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.00858526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.43 or 0.08603700 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

