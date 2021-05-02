Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $59,638.60 or 1.05449149 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $11,003.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

