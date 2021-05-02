IBM Retirement Fund Has $327,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,790.00 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,687.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,812.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

