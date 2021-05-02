IBM Retirement Fund Sells 136 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inphi were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

