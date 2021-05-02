IBM Retirement Fund Sells 140 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $201.27 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

