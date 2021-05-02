IBM Retirement Fund Sells 196 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $144.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average is $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

