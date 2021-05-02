IBM Retirement Fund Sells 403 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

