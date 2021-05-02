IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

