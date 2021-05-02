IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.39-7.71 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.39-7.71 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.