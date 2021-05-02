IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Down 31.8% in April

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of IKONICS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of IKONICS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34. Insiders have sold 37,767 shares of company stock valued at $141,106,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IKNX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,075. IKONICS has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

