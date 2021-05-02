Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 23,558 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

EXPD stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.