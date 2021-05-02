Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $487.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

