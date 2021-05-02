Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,969 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

