Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 29,467 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CSCO stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

