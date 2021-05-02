Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.