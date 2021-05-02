Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

