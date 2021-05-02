Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.88 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

