Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 18,831 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,809 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

