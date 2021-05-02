Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

