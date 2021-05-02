Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.