Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INCY stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

