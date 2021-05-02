Independent Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €96.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €105.07 and its 200-day moving average is €105.22. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

