Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 56.8% in April

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $231.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.51. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.