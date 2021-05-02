Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,022 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 0.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.08 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

