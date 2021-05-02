Insider Buying: Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Buys A$459,997.60 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Michael Glennon bought 1,513,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$459,997.60 ($328,569.71).

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Michael Glennon bought 103,250 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,393.75 ($20,281.25).
  • On Monday, February 15th, Michael Glennon purchased 56,353 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$15,778.84 ($11,270.60).

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

