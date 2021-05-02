Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells 159,500 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$24,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,539,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,944,821.08.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Metals alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$14,104.00.

CMB opened at C$0.15 on Friday. CMC Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.