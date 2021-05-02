Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells $768,805.09 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

