Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,674,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,042,051.48.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.
- On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.
- On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.
- On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.
- On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.
Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.11. 674,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.