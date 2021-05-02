Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,674,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,042,051.48.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.11. 674,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

