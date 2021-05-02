Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Sells $101,257.52 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

