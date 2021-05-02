Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells $1,130,533.20 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

