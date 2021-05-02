Insureum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

