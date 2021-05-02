Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.520-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 123,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

