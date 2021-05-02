Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.520-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 123,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit