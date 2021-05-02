Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $78.00 at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.