Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.