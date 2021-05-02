Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$46.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.1999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

