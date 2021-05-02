Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 299,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

