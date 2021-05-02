Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 58.2% in April

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 313,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 966,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 67,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $455,000.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.