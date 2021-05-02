Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.