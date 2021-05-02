iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.90. Approximately 157,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 369,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77.

