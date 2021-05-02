iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.36% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

