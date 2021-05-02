iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04.

