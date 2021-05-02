iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

