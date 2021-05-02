iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.